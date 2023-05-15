SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From Monday, May 15, 2023, until Sunday, May 21, 2023, San Angelo and the San Angelo Police Department will celebrate Police Week and commemorate the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty.

Every day when law enforcement officers put on their uniforms, they are committed to placing themselves in harm’s way to protect others, regardless of the risk in order to uphold the law and serve their community. During Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, communities honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Police Memorial 1.5 mile Walk/Run

Location: San Angelo Police Department (401 E Beauregard)

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Police Week Golf Tournament

Location: Quicksand Golf Course (2305 Pulliam St.)

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $80 per person

For more information, contact SrA Robert Baylor at Robert.baylor@us.af.mil

Ecumenical Service

Location: Glen Meadows Baptist Church (6002 Knickerbocker Rd.)

When: Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.

For more information about these events, contact Kelsey Hernandez at (325) 481-2709