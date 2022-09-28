SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cassie’s Place is looking to hire part-time, full-time, and weekend kennel techs.

The local animal rescue has open positions for reliable individuals to work for their dogs.

“Our animals depend on their caregivers. Reliability & Compassion is expected, with a heart for the mission of a non-profit rescue. The work is hard and labor intense but how rewarding it can be,” said Cassies Place.

Duties will include feeding and watering animals and following specific instructions per each animals needs. Kennel and work areas are needed to be kept clean, disinfected, and organized and personnel need to be observant for possible signs of illnesses, diseases, or injuries. Staff needs to work together as a team and be team players.

Staff is required to be able to work diligently in all weather since much of the duties are done outside. 4-7hrs of the work day is spent outside cleaning kennels, rotating dogs in and out of climate control buildings and maintaining the facility grounds (temps 32°-105°).

Expectations:

MUST be able to work with Cats & Dogs

Commit to a schedule

Able to work weekends and holidays

Good listener

Take initiative

Good communication skills

Well-rounded on animal behavior and needs

Works well with others as well as public

Good time management skills

Follows instructions

Socially perceptive

Transition from one task to another easily

Takes direction from others well

Must be able to handle animals 50-100lbs

Must be able to lift 50lbs

Able to work on feet the entirety of an 8hr shift

Has personal transportation(the facility is located 15mins south of a central point in San Angelo)

Full-time positions are 8hr shifts accumulating to 40hrs each pay period. Shift hours transition with the weather as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

Part-time portions will be expected to work 8hr weekend shifts as well as some week-day shifts.

Weekend shifts will be expected for all positions.

Applications can be found here.