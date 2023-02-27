SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday, Feb. 27 for the new location of Capital Farm Credit which will be located at 1701 West Loop 306.

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities with reliable and consistent credit and financial services.

“San Angelo is an important market,” said Kerinne Herber, Senior VP of Real Estate. “We’re very excited about [the new location] and we hope to see people come out to learn more about Capital Farm Credit and our role in agricultural financing.”

Capital Farm Credit serves more than 23,000 members and has offices in 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.