SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Tom Green County Coalition Against Violence is hosting a Candlelight Vigil for Yasmin Eliza Castaneda, who was shot and killed on August 3, 2023.

Castaneda was a student at Lakeview High School, described as being bright and spirited. In her obituary, it was said her greatest joy in life was her beloved son, Enzo.

“She embraced motherhood with an unwavering passion and found immense happiness in witnessing Enzo’s every milestone – from his first crawl to his first words. Her pride in his three little teeth and the moments they shared together were a testament to her deep love and dedication,” said the obituary.

Castaneda was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Eliza Sanchez. She is survived by her son, Enzo Lee Hernandez; mother Erica Samaniego; father Adam Castaneda; step-father Adrain Cantu; brothers Devin Castaneda and Rudy Delgado; sister Aireana Castaneda; half-siblings Henessy Guerrero and Cierra Castaneda. She also leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

The vigil will be held on Friday, August 18th at 8:00 pm at the Tom Green County Courthouse steps and will include a prayer, lighting of the candles, and special music.

To read Castaneda’s full obituary, go here.