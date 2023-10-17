SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University’s Office of the Laura W. Bush Institute and the Old Central Firehouse will host their sixth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Profit Share fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Profit Share will run from 5 – 8 p.m. and will feature the Old Central Firehouse donating 20% of all profits made during that time to the Laura W. Bush Institute.

There will also be an online Silent Auction from Tuesday, Oct. 17, to the evening of Oct. 19. The online auction features items donated by a variety of local businesses and civic groups, including:

Old Central Firehouse

Angelo Civic Theatre

Myer’s Drug

Casa Decor

Tom’s Tire Pros

Olive’s Nursery

Blonde & Co.

The Bearded Barista

GM Welding Supply

The auction website is located at https://one.bidpal.net/laurawbushatoldcentralfirehouse/browse/all.

All proceeds from the Silent Auction will go to the Laura W. Bush Institute to serve the health needs of the Concho Valley