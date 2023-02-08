SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar.

Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever since. In a letter to the community, Daniel & Jessie Browning, Buttercup’s owners said, “A divergent path has been placed in front of us and we’re going to pursue it. No one is more shocked by this than us, believe you me.”

The husband and wife team moved to San Angelo in the summer of 2019 to open Buttercup and have been in business since 2007 and have been in the specialty coffee industry for 15 years. The couple partners with several local Texas and local companies such as St. Abigail Honeys and Halfmann’s Cake Cottage.

They are looking for an individual, couple, or team of folks, who will take Buttercup into the future. The opportunity is to purchase the commercial building that Buttercup is located in, the entirety of equipment, and the existing customer base, and the owners will offer their time with helping to transition into the role; making this a turn-key business opportunity

“We are delighted to help whomever jumps on this opportunity, to become successful at their new role,” said Buttercups owners.

At this time business will run like usual and Buttercup will not be closing down.

To see what all Buttercup can offer interested owners go here.

For those who are interested in this opportunity, it is asked you contact Mimi Clark of Real Estate Matchmaker, with serious inquiries only. Do not call Buttercup with questions, only reach out to Real Estate Matchmaker.