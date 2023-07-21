SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The city of San Angelo has released June 2023’s Health Inspection scores. Here is a list of local businesses that scored below 90.

Food establishments are inspected between two to four times a year dependent on the risk of the population served and the types of food served. Risk determination takes into consideration the type of food, preparation methods, the number of people served, the number of employees handling food products and whether the population served a highly susceptible population (i.e. schools, hospitals and day cares).

According to the city website, inspection scores are focused on food safety items that directly cause problems. Many items that people may see, such as dirty dining area floors and walls, may appear bad, but they do not actually affect the safety of the food; demerits are not given for these types of items.

Allsups Deli (514 N Main) – 74

Angry Cactus (1 W Concho) – 89

Craving Crab (4509 Sherwood Way) – 79

Holiday Inn Express (4613 Houston Harte) – 86

Jack and Jill Donuts (2901 Sherwood) – 83

Long John Silver (3121 Sherwood Way) – 76

Mathis Field Cafe (8618 Terminal Cir) – 89

Panchita’s Tortilla Factory (2504 n Chadbourne) – 86

Pho Cowboys (2001 W Harris) – 71

Rosas (4234 Sherwood Way) – 89

Shogun Steak and Sushi, Restaurant (4397 Sunset) – 88

The Dogfather, Mobil (210 S Chadbourne) – 83

What Da Pho (3315 Sherwood Way) – 76

Businesses that have not gone above 90 since May include: Allsups Deli, Angry Cactus, Craving Crab, Holiday Inn Express, Jack and Jill donuts, Long John Silver, Mathis Field Cafe, Panchita’s Tortilla Factory, Pho Cowboys, Rosas, Shogun Steak and Sushi, Restaurant and What Da Pho.

New businesses to fall below 90 since May include: The Dogfather, Mobil

Businesses that rose above 90 since May include: Diegos Burritos (3102 Knickerbocker), Julios’s Burritos (1911 S Chadbourne), and Roxies Dinner.