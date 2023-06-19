SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The city of San Angelo has released May 2023’s Health Inspection scores. Here is a list of local businesses that scored below 90.

Food establishments are inspected between two to four times a year dependent on the risk of the population served and the types of food served. Risk determination takes into consideration the type of food, preparation methods, the number of people served, the number of employees handling food products and whether the population served a highly susceptible population (i.e. schools, hospitals and day cares).

According to the city website, inspection scores are focused on food safety items that directly cause problems. Many items that people may see, such as dirty dining area floors and walls, may appear bad, but they do not actually affect the safety of the food; demerits are not given for these types of items.

Allsups Deli (514 N Main) – 74

Angry Cactus (1 W Concho) – 89

Craving Crab (4509 Sherwood Way) – 79

Diegos Burritos (3102 Knickerbocker) – 88

(837 Knickerbocker) – 88

Holiday Inn Express (4613 Houston Harte) – 86

Julios’s Burritos (1911 S Chadbourne) – 89

Long John Silver (3121 Sherwood Way) – 76

Mathis Field Cafe (8618 Terminal Cir) – 89

Panchita’s Tortilla Factory (2504 n Chadbourne) – 86

Pho Cowboys (2001 W Harris) – 71

Rosas (4234 Sherwood Way) – 89

Roxies Dinner (4609 S Jackson) – 87

Shogun Steak and Sushi, Restaurant (4397 Sunset) – 88

What Da Pho (3315 Sherwood Way) – 76

Businesses that have not gone above 90 since April include: Roxies Dinner, Panchita’s Tortilla Factory, Mathis Field Cafe, Long John Silver, Holiday Inn Express, Gils Restaurant, Diegos Burritos, and Allsups Deli. All maintained their scores from April.

New businesses to fall below 90 since April include: Angry Cactus, Craving Crab, Julios Burritos, Pho Cowboys, Rosas, Shogun Steak and Sushi and What Da Pho.

Businesses that rose above 90 since April include: Taco Bell (1504 Pulliam), M&M Deli, Jack and Jill Donuts (2901 Sherwood Way) and Cici’s Pizza (4415 Sunset).