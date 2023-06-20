SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County was placed under a burn ban amid a record-setting heat wave on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

A statement issued by the Tom Green County Commissioner’s Court said the ban would be in effect for 90 days but could be lifted if there was significant rainfall county-wide.

While the ban is in effect, county residents are prohibited from burning brush or household garbage outdoors. Outdoor cooking with gas grills is allowed.

The ban came during a week of excessive heat across Texas. Temperatures in the Concho Valley reached as high as 111 degrees on Monday, June 19th, breaking a 115-year-old record.