SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new business here in San Angelo is giving more beautification options for the Concho Valley.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Bulletproof Body Contouring by Victoria had its grand opening. Victoria Martinez, the owner says their mission is to help women achieve their body goals. Martinez is a certified body contouring specialist who provides non-invasive fat reduction and skin tightening services.

“I started doing body contouring just because I wanted to help women that wanted a fat reduction and skin tightening on their bodies without a surgical intervention,” said Martinez.

The new business is located at 225 s. Abe Street and is currently open to appointments only.