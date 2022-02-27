SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho and the San Angelo Chapter of the NAACP hosted a Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day event on Sunday, February 27th, to celebrate the history of Buffalo Soldiers at the fort.

San Angelo citizens joined in the stables at Fort Concho to learn about the history of Buffalo Soldiers in San Angelo.

Local historian and Fort Concho living historian Nathan Gammage gave a presentation on Henry O. Flipper. Flipper was the first African American graduate of West Point, a Military Training Academy. Flipper then spent some of his time in the service stationed at Fort Concho.

The Fort Concho Education Coordinator Sarah Ross also made remarks on the history of Buffalo Soldiers at the fort. Historian Evelyn Lemons followed Ross, educating the audience on those who served at Fort Concho and received the Medal of Honor while in service. Many of these soldiers include Buffalo Soldiers.

At the end of the presentations, the San Angelo NAACP President and Fort Concho Museum Board Vice President Sherley Spears shared the plans to create a monument to honor and share the history of these Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Concho. Though the monument is in the beginning steps of being planned, Spears hopes that those in the community will unite together to help create something to share San Angelo’s history.