SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at San Angelo’s KOA located at 6699 Knickerbocker Road.

According to Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene, SAFD and San Angelo Police Department were on the scene putting the fire out. It appeared that there was a concern about the brush fire getting close to a storage container and a recreational vehicle nearby. CVHP was able to capture the photos below of the scene.

The cause of the fire and any potential damage are unknown at this time.