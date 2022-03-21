(UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.) Carolyn McEnrue has the latest in Lubbock, Texas on the opening statements in the trial of former San Angelo Chief of Police Timothy Vasquez. (See video above)

(original story) LUBBOCK, Texas — After more than a year of delays, the trial of former San Angelo Chief of Police Timothy Vasquez started this morning in federal court in Lubbock.

Vasquez was arrested by the F.B.I. in January of 2020 following an indictment by a federal grand jury for public corruption. According to the indictment, Vasquez accepted more than $130,000 over the course of nearly a decade in exchange for helping a radio system vendor land two contracts with the City of San Angelo worth more than $11 million.

Court documents say the scheme began in 2007 when the City solicited bids for a new radio system for police and first responders. During bidding, Vasquez allegedly attempted to solicit a vacation trip from one of the three vendors who submitted bids.

In April of 2007, Vasquez, as part of a committee, recommended the negotiation of a contract worth $5.5 million with “Vendor 1,” the company who was eventually awarded the contract. Three months later, an affiliate of the vendor cut a check for $10,000 to “Funky Munky Band,” which Vasquez deposited into his personal checking account.

The DOJ says Vasquez received annual payments of approximately $8,000 from “Vendor 1” and its affiliates for the next eight years. This continued until the radio technology, purchased by the City in 2007, was “phased out” and Vasquez began advocating for “Vendor 1” to the City Manager and other city employees.

Court documents say Vasquez went as far as to suggest an exemption from the competitive bidding process that would help “Vendor 1” win another contract with the City worth $5.7 million. After a presentation by Vasquez and another city employee to San Angelo City Council, the contract was awarded to “Vendor 1.”

Six months later, Vasquez endorsed and deposited a $50,000 check into his personal bank account. According to court documents, the check was made out to “Funky Munky” with “Timothy R. Vasquez” filled out in the check’s memo section.

The DOJ says Vasquez received at least $134,000 from “Vendor 1” and its affiliates — an amount that includes $88,200 that he deposited into his personal bank account and $29,800 he withdrew in cash.

Vasquez served as the elected police chief in San Angelo from 2004 until 2016, when he was defeated by current chief Frank Carter.

If convicted, Vasquez faces up to 70 years in federal prison.

Carolyn McEnrue will be providing updates on the trial as it continues. Check back here regularly for more updates.