SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — The Breast Friends Bash hosted by the Shannon Imagery Center is set to take place on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3301 S. Bryant Blvd.

Melissa Ramos, the supervisor at the imagery center sat down with KLST’s Nathan Mayer to talk more about the upcoming event and what the center provides.

“We are inviting breast cancer survivors, anyone that has been affected by breast cancer, friends, families for just a big celebration,” she explained. “We are going to give some tours of the imagery center.”

Ramos also commented that local partners will also be at Breast Friends Bash along with games, a food truck, live music, giveaways and more.

In the interview, Ramos shared with Mayer that October is a rather busy time for the Shannon Imagery Center. The center welcomes people in to take tours, show them around and comfort them during the process.