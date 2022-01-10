BRADY, Texas — A Brady resident was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 51-year-old man, according to a statement issued by the Brady Police Department today, Monday, January 10, 2022.

Brady police say officers and EMS staff responded to the 1300 block of South Bridge Street at around 2:30 A.M. on Sunday morning to find Douglas Wayne Morton, 51, with multiple stab wounds.

Morton was taken to Heart of Texas Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries.

Police say they arrested 43-year-old Eric Daniel Flores after an investigation into the stabbing. He is currently being held in the McCulloch County Jail, awaiting arraignment by a magistrate.