Brady hosts 45th annual goat barbeque Video

San Angelo, TX - Brady is cooking up a competition with their 45th Annual World Championship Barbecue Cook-off. 2018 marks the nearly fifty years of the goat cook-off in Brady, just eighty miles east of San Angelo. What began in 1976 with just sixteen entrants has grown into a weekend where over two-hundred teams compete amidst nearly 10,000 attendees and campers.

Sarah O'Brien, a first-time cook-off judge and the Downtown Director for Bastrop Texas said, "we will be judging [...] ten or fifteen different categories over the next two days. So from beans and hot sauce to Bloody Marys and margaritas, and of course what we're all here for is the goat."

In addition to the 5,700 pounds of goat that the cook-off uses each year, the event requires a small army of hard working volunteers to operate, over 300. All making sure that this special weekend is enjoyed by all. Erin Corbell, the president, Brady Chamber of Commerce said, "I think my favorite part of this event is that folks use it for a reunion; whether it's a family reunion, class reunion, just gathering back with old friends "

Some of those old friends have literally been attending the cook-off since its inception nearly 50 years ago, like the "Wild Turkey Goat Cookers" team. Dolly Meadows, a WTGC team member told us, "well we've had a team here since it began 45 years ago. The gentleman who started the team, his name was Col. Sherwood McNeely, and for those 45 years there has always been our presence here and a team because we were all together in the military at one point in our careers."

The cook-off began Friday, August 31st, and will continue through the end of labor day weekend with grilling, games, live music and more.