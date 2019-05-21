Bradford volunteer cleanup update

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Updated as of 10:25 am 5/21/19:

The volunteer response in the Bradford neighborhood has been so overwhelming that the cleanup will be concluded today. Community volunteers will not be needed Wednesday and thereafter.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Change of plans this morning for volunteers in the Bradford neighborhood. They should report no earlier than 9 a.m. to Bradford Elementary School, 2302 Bradford St., entering via Poe Street and parking on Poe or Main streets.

Volunteers had been asked to report to Foster Communications Coliseum in anticipation of worsened conditions after last night’s storms. The storms did not complicate logistics.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, volunteers should report to the coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St., where they will sign in and be bused to Bradford beginning at 10 a.m. The Concho Valley Council of Governments will run buses in 30-minute intervals until 8 p.m.