Boys & Girls Club open Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With SAISD students being out for the Thanksgiving Week, The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo wants to let the community know they will be open on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 of the Thanksgiving Week, according to a release from The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo on Friday, November 19, 2021.

According to the release, The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Angelo are gearing up for a busy holiday season. While the Boys & Girls Clubs historically follow the SAISD schedule, this year will look a little different.

“We want to provide a safe place for a club kid when school is in session as well as when it isn’t,” Tammy Merwin, Director of Development and Marketing stated. “It is important to us that we stay open as much as possible when SAISD is not in session to ensure our kids stay safe, fed and on track with learning.”

The Club plans to be open at the Southside Clubhouse location Monday 11/22 and Tuesday 11/23. The Club will be open from 8am-5pm. Lunch will be provided as well as an afternoon snack. Spots are limited to the first 75 children. The Southside Clubhouse is located 2762 Ben Ficklin Rd.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Angelo offers young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them; a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves; and interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits. A youth development strategy underlies all Boys & Girls Club programs and fosters a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness, and influence that builds self-confidence and self-esteem.

There is new direction for the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo. The organization is aiming to be the premier go to place for after school in San Angelo. With the longevity and rich history of the Club the opportunities are there, and we look forward to the future and what is in store for the young people in San Angelo and the Concho Valley!

Courtesy: The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo