Boys and Girls Clubs of San Angelo welcomes new C.E.O.

San Angelo, TX — Joel Rivera has been hired as the new C.E.O. of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Angelo. Rivera has spent more than 20 years working for Boys and Girls Clubs across the county, starting in his native Chicago and moving to positions in Baltimore and California.

“I am humbled and excited to be the next CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Angel,” said Rivera. “My life has been dedicated to young people and I will continue this dedication with the children and teens of San Angelo. I am looking forward to working with the board, staff, and community in fulfilling the organization’s mission so that our kids have the ultimate club experience they so do deserve.”

The Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo has been offering mentoring programs in education, technology, leadership, art, physical activities, and avoidance of at-risk activities since 1965.