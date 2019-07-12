Bowie’s Stacy Fischer named Region 15 Elementary Teacher of the Year

San Angelo, TX — Stacy Fischer, third grade teacher at Bowie Elementary, has received the District 15 Elementary Teacher of the Year Award. Fischer was also the recipient of the SAISD Teacher of the Year Award, as well as the Bowie Elementary Teacher of the Year Award.

Fischer’s hands-on approach to teaching and integration of technology has been a cornerstone of her career as an educator. Students in her classroom are given access to technology from robotics, to Chromebooks and coding.

Fischer earned her Bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and has been teaching in the San Angelo ISD for eight years.

Fischer’s Region 15 award places her in the running, with twenty other teachers, for the State Elementary Teacher of the Year.