MILES, Texas – According to the City of Miles, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has requested the City of Miles Public Water System to notify customers of the need of boiling their water before consumption.

The city says that this is a precautionary measure only.

Residents are reminded to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking, or making ice. Bottled water or water from another suitable water source may also be purchased.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Alan Truelove at 325-468-3151.