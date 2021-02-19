Boil Water Notice for the City of Ballinger

BALLINGER, Texas – Due to a distribution line break on the water line feeding Strong Ave to Kempner Ave and South 7th St to South 6th St, on 2/19/2021, the City of Ballinger’s water distribution system experienced low water pressure and the Texas Commission of Environment Quality has required the CITY OF BALLINGER, PWS # 2000001 to notify customers living and working in this area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). Yu can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Thomas Ammons at 325-365-3116 or Brian Frieda at 325-365-3511. The situation which caused the issuance of this Boil Water Notice has been resolved, however, this boil water notice will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the City of Ballinger.

Courtesy: City of Ballinger