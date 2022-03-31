SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:00 p.m.) — Texas Parks and Wildlife Major Game Warden Jason Huebner gave Concho Valley Homepage staff a statement on the four-day search for the body of Diosmany Martinez Morejon of Kermit, TX., who drowned at Twin Buttes on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

A Justice of the Peace confirmed Martinez’s death on Thursday afternoon. Huebner says while the adults on the boat were drinking alcohol, TPWD does not believe it was a factor in Martinez’s death.

Huebner says a typical search in waters with comparable temperatures to Twin Buttes will take anywhere from 7 – 10 days. While TPWD faced several challenges, especially related to weather, that stalled the search on Wednesday, they were able to bring closure to Martinez’s family in a shorter time period.

In the initial phases of the search, Wardens had marked several sites on the lake where they believed the body may have been. Huebner says one of the marked locations was correct, however, the sonar camera that was locally available was not sophisticated enough to work at the depths required to get a clear picture. It was not until a dive crew from Austin arrived with more sophisticated equipment that they were able to confirm the body’s location.

(1:58 p.m.)— The body of a man who drowned at Twin Buttes on Sunday evening has been found by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department divers.

According to a Major Game Warden with TPWD, the body of the drowning victim was found at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The search for the body has been ongoing since the victim drowned after the boat he and his family were fishing from sank.

TPWD crews used sonar cameras that are effective up to a depth of about 40 feet on Tuesday to search for the body. When local divers failed to recover the body by Tuesday night, a diving crew from Austin was called to San Angelo to help with the search.

The Austin diving crew arrived in San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon with a sonar camera that is effective up to depths of 60 feet, but strong winds caused the search to be delayed until this morning. The crew began searching again at 8:00 a.m. this morning. TPWD says the body was found shortly after 1:00 this afternoon.

