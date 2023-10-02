SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and Fire Department located an individual who may have died prior to a fire that erupted in a residence Saturday night.

On Sept. 30, San Angelo first responders were dispatched to the 3100 block of Edgewood Drive for a fire.

SAPD reports that a 67-year-old male was found inside the home, deceased. The police department believes that the man was deceased prior to the fire. An autopsy has been ordered and there is an ongoing investigation.