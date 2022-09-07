SAN ANGELO, Texas — Special artist Bobby Whitlock will be displaying his art at The Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street.

According to the press release…

Around April of 2018, Bobby took up painting because he felt compelled to do it. Since that day he has

painted over 1800 works. Being a very creative soul, Bobby can’t help finding new ways of expressing

himself. He called his art “Post Modern Expression” without realizing that there was such a thing, and

found that he was in good company. If anyone could paint how they feel, it is Bobby. He has managed

to tap into that inner something that expresses on canvas what he is feeling. With that inner impulse as

his guide, Bobby Whitlock is again making his mark, this time with a paintbrush.

Bobby Whitlock made his mark in the music world back in the early 1970s in a band co-founded with

Eric Clapton called Derek & The Dominos. He was co-writer of many of the songs that appeared on

“Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” including “Bell Bottom Blues”, “Why Does Love Got to Be So

Sad”, “Anyday”, “Keep on Growing”, “Tell the Truth”, “I Looked Away”, and “Thorn Tree in the Garden”.

Bobby has played an integral part in music history not only for his involvement on Layla and Other

Assorted Love Songs, but other major records that include George Harrison’s seminal solo recording

“All things Must Pass”, The Rolling Stones “Exile on Main Street”, Buddy Guy’s Sweet Tea along with

several Delaney & Bonnie records to name a few. Bobby has written songs that were recorded by other

legendary artists including Lady GaGa, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, George Jones, Cher and The Rolling

Stones (uncredited). Tedeschi Trucks, Sheryl Crow and many more.