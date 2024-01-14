Correction: One of the counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory was edited to reflect the correct county name.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Temperatures dropped into the teens for much of the Concho Valley on Sunday morning, January 14, 2024, with wind chills in the single digits as arctic air moved into the state.

The National Weather Service of San Angelo reported wind chills of eight degrees for San Angelo and chills as low as two degrees in Brownwood and Coleman. A winter weather advisory was issued for Coleman, Brown, Concho, McCulloch, Menard, Mason, and Kimble counties.

Courtesy: National Weather Service, San Angelo

The NWS warned residents about the possibility of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing drizzle, resulting in slick spots or ice on roadways. The agency also urged West Central Texans to avoid extended time outside and to cover skin to prevent frostbite.

Temperatures below freezing are expected to remain in the Concho Valley through Tuesday, January 16th.