SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Democratic Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in San Angelo as he makes a 5,600-mile drive around Texas to drum up support for November’s election. O’Rourke will make a total of 70 appearances in over 65 counties during this 49-day journey to become the 49th governor of Texas.

Items atop the list for O’Rourke were Healthcare including women’s abortion rights and more access to Medicaid; Gun laws in which he spoke of the school shooting at Uvalde; and higher pay for teachers across the state of Texas.

O’Rourke says he will lean on past experiences both in his last run for governor as well as his run for president to better run with the people as he says it is all about the citizens, “The real power in this state is it’s not what the corporation’s it’s not the special interests. It’s not the political action committees. It’s the people” he said.

Beto O’Rourke will continue his trek across the state, hoping to gain traction against incumbent Greg Abbott. for the November 3rd election.