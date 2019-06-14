Bell Street bridge undergoes partial demolition Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo has seen not one but two bridge strikes recently which highlights a surprisingly common, and growing, problem.

"On an average day through Tom Green County now, and in our 15 counties in our district, we are seeing approximately 80 to 100 of thee over sized over weight loads," said Karen Threlkeld, the Public Information Officer for TXDoT. "That's a tremendous increase that we've seen in recent years."

As a result TXDoT says incidents like the one at Bell Street could become more common. The Odessa area sees as many as five in a given week. None are good, but some will be merely cosmetic and not require major repair to the bridge impacted. An example of that is the strike to the U.S. 67 bridge over Southwest Blvd.

"The incident that we had at Southwest was a little different," Threlkeld explained. "It was a 181-foot load but it was going very slow. When the driver tried to make that u-turn under southwest instead of going under the bridge, he got stuck."​​​​​​​

It is unclear whether that driver was on his correct, permitted route or if he missed a turn, but he was not issued any citation. Other bridges, like the one at Bell Street, will not be so lucky. The driver in that incident was cited by DPS.

"The Bell St. bridge over U.S. 67 was struck by an oversized load on early Sunday morning, May 12 and since that time we've had our bridge inspectors come out and look at the bridge," detailed Threlkeld. "They've determined that an 11-foot section, or one beam, on either side of the bridge had to be removed; and, Reece Albert has been working really hard this week with their crews to remove those two bridge beams."​​​​​​​

To accomplish that, the crews first had to remove all the concrete decking above the two beams. Then, the beams were cut away from the three diaphragm attach points which give the bridge strength and load distribution. After that the beams were lowered away, cut up, and will soon be taken for recycling.

"Now that the bridge beams have been removed we're going to rebuild the sidewalks temporarily in this area so people will be able to walk across the Bell St. bridge and also ride their bicycles across the bridge," Threlkeld continued. In the meantime our engineers are working on plans to rebuild those sections that were removed."​​​​​​​

That rebuild is expected to take about one year to complete. Meanwhile, a single lane in each direction is slated to remain open to vehicles.

