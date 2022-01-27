SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning this Monday, Jan. 31, the east portion of the Rio Concho Drive and Bell Street intersection will be closed due to road work, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Work is anticipated to take one week, pending any potential weather delays.

Citizens are asked to use St. Ann Street to access the Texas Bank Sports Complex.

This work is part of the Bell Street Reconstruction Project. For more information on City street projects, visit cosatx.us/Streets.