Beer-B-Que pairing at Casual Pint with the Hamptons BBQ

A food truck meets a bar. It’s the perfect pairing of two companies. The Casual Pint paired up with The Hamptons BBQ to host their summer Beer-B-Que event.

“It’s a four course meal. So, it’s a night to enjoy and learn about different craft beers, as long as what you can pair it with for the summer,” says The Hamptons BBQ Co-Owner, Jaton Hampton.

The Hamptons BBQ is showcasing beer-infused foods to go along with the summer Beer-B-Que theme. Some of the foods include cheddar beer bread, with a honey goat cheese spread, chicken that was brined in beer, and also a beer infused lemon merengue pie.

While the customers are tasting the food, the employees from the casual pint will share their knowledge on the beer pairings.

“We will introduce the beer, and go through both,” says Casual Pint Owner, Zac Marshall. “Taste the beer, taste it with the food and vice-versa and talk about what changes after you have a bite of the course.”

Some of the beer that is going to be showcased tonight at the casual pint for the Beer-B-Que is going to be the Lagunitas Citrus Sinesis and Avery Lili’koi.

“Very often we’ve had people and beers and they don’t mix well,” says Marshall. “They don’t like this beer, and they pair it with the food, and it brings out all different aromas and it brings out all different kinds of tastes.”

The event is from 7-9 PM. Due to the preparation of the barbeque and the amount of food being served, the event is ticketed at $75.

