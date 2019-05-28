Beauregard vehicle accident sends three to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, TX - Two cars, a white Toyota Camry and a red Tesla collided on W. Beauregard and South A&M Avenue.
The Camry was headed south on A&M when according to witnesses, the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the Tesla.
The two occupants in that vehicle were both transferred to Shannon for non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Camry was transported to San Angelo Community Medical Center for observation.
Police were investigating before issuing any citations.
