Beauregard and Irving reopened after water main break
Crews closed the intersection at around 8:00 this morning to repair the damage.
San Angelo, TX - A break in an 18-inch water main downtown forced the closure of Beauregard Avenue between South Koenigheim and Irving streets, and of Randolph Street between Harris Avenue and Irving Street.
The impact on water service was minimal. Crews had the pipe patched by 9:30 this morning and have reopened the affected intersections. One lane of Randolph Street will remain closed as work on the break continues.
