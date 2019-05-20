Local News

BBB warns of potential contractor scams

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 02:15 PM CDT

San Angelo, Texas - The Better Business Bureau is warning storm victims about potential scammers entering the area trying to take advantage of those in need of assistance.

According to the BBB Facebook page official say, The City of San Angelo (as well as the surrounding locations) took some damage with the recent storm, and there may be more to come. This is a friendly reminder that not all Home Repair, Roofers and Tree Trimmers have your best interest at heart.
Call your local BBB before deciding to do business with a company. You can check things such as their company rating and customer reviews. Here are some links to help you on your journey to recovery!

Protect yourself from Storm Chasers: https://www.bbb.org/…/1489-bbb-tip-protect-yourself-from-st…

Home Improvement Scams: https://www.bbb.org/…/…/16924-bbb-tip-home-improvement-scams

Storm Recovery: https://www.bbb.org/…/get-consumer…/storm-and-disaster-tips/

Watch out for Phony Charities on Facebook: https://www.bbb.org/…/19551-scam-alert-look-out-for-fake-fr…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


