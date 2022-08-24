SAN ANGELO, Texas – The public is welcome to register for a nonprofit senior living community expert panel and lunch with the Baptist Retirement Community at Tom Green County Library on Tuesday, August 30th at 11:30 a.m.

According to the Baptist Retirement Community, the group of experts will provide insight on topics such as the benefits of moving, making decisions based on the current housing market, various providers, and more.

“The panel is a great opportunity for the San Angelo community to ask their questions about senior living options in the area, or across Texas,” said Aaron Hargett. “It is important that families are provided with the opportunity to learn more about what is available for loved ones and be equipped with the tools to plan for a move into a senior living community such as Baptist Retirement Community.”

Panelists at the event will include Brian Robbins, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Buckner Retirement Services; Jeff Gentry, chief financial officer for Buckner International; Heather Potts, senior director of sales for Buckner Retirement Services; and Aaron Hargett, executive director of Baptist Retirement Community.

Registration is now open for the free event that will be held on the second floor of the Tom Green County Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave. Attendees will get that chance to talk with panelists and ask any questions they may have about senior living. A free lunch will be provided with the seminar and presentation. Catering will be provided by Shana’s.

For more information or to register for the Senior Living Panel, visit the Baptist Retirement website or call (833) 762-0756.

The faith-based non-profit Baptist Retirement Community is located in the heart of San Angelo on 100 acres. This retirement community strives to make sure all residents thrive and are fulfilled while living alongside their friends and neighbors. The Life Plan community offers independent living, memory care assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and a personal assistance program. Residents have access to on-site amenities such as a pharmacy, health clinic, chapel, beauty salons, a restaurant and fitness centers. The Baptist Retirement Community is owned and operated by Buckner Retirement Services.

Dedicated to Inspiring happiness, Buckner Retirement Services is one of the largest not-for-profit senior living providers in the state of Texas. As part of Buckner International, Buckner Retirement Services enhances the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy Christian lifestyle while maintaining their independence and dignity for more than 350,000 people each year worldwide.