SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Baptist Retirement Community will be hosting a free Alzheimer’s Community Forum on September 9th from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in honor of World Alzheimer’s Month.

This free form will be held on the second-floor community room of Baptist Retirement Community’s Henley-Mabee High Rise, located at 903 N. Main St.

To register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit https://bit.ly/ALZCFWTXSA090922. Walk-ins will be admitted.

“Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia impact so much more than the person with the disease,” said Aaron Hargett, executive director of Baptist Retirement Community. “There may be more than six million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s, but there are tens of millions of family members and caregivers who also greatly feel the effects.

As a continuing care community, Baptist Retirement Community offers memory care residences for different levels of memory impairment. The Crest is a leading-edge approach specifically designed for those living with higher-functioning memory impairments, while Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center offers a calm, resident-centered approach to senior memory care and dementia care in a more traditional setting.

“That is why we go beyond caring for residents with memory loss and dementia. We also educate and advocate in the community, collaborate with organizations like Alzheimer’s Association, and offer support groups for family members to help them during a difficult time.”

Baptist Retirement Community also offers a monthly support group for family members of people with dementia and memory loss.

To learn more about memory care options at Baptist Retirement Community, click here.