SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spread the holiday cheer with senior residents in San Angelo at the Baptist Retirement Community.

The Baptist Retirement Community is now accepting Christmas gifts that will be given to the residents in independent living and health care. Residents will receive these gifts the week of Christmas.

“A gift as simple as warm socks or toiletries is an easy way to remind a senior they are loved and valued around the holidays,” said Erin Kelly, director of marketing for Baptist Retirement Community. “Walking around the community and distributing the donated Christmas gifts is one of my favorite parts of working at Baptist Retirement Community. It shows how much San Angelo cares.”

The Baptist Retirement Community wishlist includes:

Toiletries

Throw blankets

Calendars

Socks

Individually wrapped snacks

Large print crossword puzzles

Large print word search puzzles

Adult coloring books

Adult arts and crafts

Blank greeting cards

Reusable water bottles

Hats

Gloves

Ballpoint pens

Small writing tablets

Manicure sets

The non-profit, faith-based organization shares that it prefers gifts that have not been wrapped. This helps to identify which residents would enjoy each gift most.

Donations can be dropped off at the Baptist Retirement Community at 902 N. Main St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information related to the types of gifts needed, call Michelle Villarreal at 325-486-2131.