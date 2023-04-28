SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Administrators at Ballinger ISD announced they were working with police to investigate a potential shooting threat from a student on Friday, April 28, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Ballinger Independent School District, officials at the school district received an anonymous alert on Friday that a student was overheard claiming they were going to “shoot up the school today.” School officials contacted the Ballinger Police Department, who will contact the student’s parents and begin an investigation.

District administrators said they barred the student from campus on Friday, and the student will not be allowed back on campus during the investigation. Officials said they understand if parents choose to keep their students at home on Friday.

District administrators and police will continue monitoring the situation and update parents and community members on further developments.