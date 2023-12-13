SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In honor of 40 years of performing “The Nutcracker” during the Christmas season, nonprofit organization Ballet San Angelo has shared the inside scoop on the ballet’s history and transformative impact on the community.

According to Savannah Logsden, marketing director of Ballet San Angelo, the organization was originally founded with the sole goal of bringing performances of “The Nutcracker,” complete with the ballet’s history steeped in American culture, to San Angelo.

“Ballet San Angelo began with the sole intention of bringing a ‘Nutcracker’ performance to San Angelo, that is the origins of our nonprofit association,” Logsden said. “It is the lifeblood of Ballet San Angelo, as it is for many ballet groups. It is an American staple that has been going on strong since the 1930s, and we wanted to bring some of that iconic American culture to San Angelo.”

Ballet San Angelo would eventually branch out from its festive origins, expanding its facilities and capabilities “to offer exceptional dance education, creative movement-based community programs and high caliber performances to West Texas,” according to its website. The organization has even spread into fitness and outreach programs, including the Joy of Movement initiative that offers free dance classes to senior citizens and those with neurological disorders.

“Our core mission is empowerment through movement,” Logsden said.

Changes, changes, changes…

Despite the organization’s growth, “The Nutcracker” has remained an integral part of Ballet San Angelo’s continued legacy. According to Logsden, the performance itself is a symbol for the arts, one that has been passed down from generation to generation across the four decades since the group’s inception.

“40 years is a huge feather in the cap that is our legacy,” Logsden said. “It’s a true testament to the way we pass the baton of the arts down to the future generation, and with that, I think the organization as a whole has done a great job at not only keeping the legacy of the ballet alive and thriving but expanding it to fill so many more needs in the Concho Valley community.”

However, just as Ballet San Angelo has changed over the years, so too have their annual performances of “The Nutcracker.” One such change was a brief stint during which the performance replaced the live music provided by an orchestra with a prerecorded soundtrack. The orchestra will soon return in 2020 though, and it’s a good thing — this year’s performance will feature a never-before-used piece of music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the composer of “The Nutcracker,” that was omitted before the ballet’s 1892 premiere.

“It is a rarity to see this piece of music included in a ‘Nutcracker’ performance,” Logsden said. “We’re really excited to pull out some lost media!”

Another change is coming to the show this year in the form of a new Christmas tree. Ballet San Angelo will be retiring the 40-year-old “magically growing” Christmas tree prop in order to make way for a new 22-foot-tall tree, one that towers over the original and displays the handiwork of 11 local artists.

“As you can imagine, 40 years of work tends to wear out a tree,” Logsden said. “This brand new tree at its smallest height is taller than our old 40-year tree at its tallest height. Not only is it beautifully painted, but we had 11 local artists contribute beautiful ornaments seen throughout the tree! It’s filled with cute little ‘easter eggs,’ like a Christmas pickle or characters you see in the performance. It also has LED lights hand-sewn throughout it to really give the tree some cool lighting effects.”

One final development for this year’s performance is the book sale that will be coinciding with it. Held during the showtimes at the Murphy Performance Hall and available online as well, the books pair photos of San Angelo taken by locals with studio shots of dancers staged by the Ballet San Angelo creative team.

“We wanted to produce something that would connect dance and movement to specifically our West Texas identity,” Logsden said. “I came up with the idea of producing a photography book that would pair photos of San Angelo with photos of dancers and poses and postures that mimicked the composition of the San Angelo photo as a way to show how this community shapes the art that is created out of it.”

Each book costs $40, one dollar for each year Ballet San Angelo has been active. All proceeds gathered from book sales will go toward Ballet San Angelo’s Tuition Assistance fund, which enables children to dance regardless of their family’s income.

A communal celebration

When it comes to the community impact, Ballet San Angelo believes that the results speak for themselves — San Angelo residents have unified for decades now to support the show, be it through volunteer work or simply watching the performance.

“It’s a real testament to the people of San Angelo,” Logsden said. “We love having such a huge celebration for Christmas, and everybody is willing to come in and take part. Our community really shows up to help bring that magic about.”

Logsden also thanks Ballet San Angelo’s sponsors and donor base for making “The Nutcracker” performance possible each year through their generous giving.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our generous sponsors as well as our donor base that supports us all year round,” Logsden said. “We always want to show our love and support of them.”

Finally, Logsden hopes that Ballet San Angelo’s 40 years of performing “The Nutcracker” have helped incite a sense of pride and gratefulness in the San Angelo community over the city.

“Oftentimes, we overlook how lucky we are to live in San Angelo, Texas, and to have the art and facilities we have,” Logsden said. “This is something that is really unique to our town, and we are so lucky to have a beautiful theater and an organization that is able to put on a performance of this magnitude. Show a little pride in San Angelo, that our whole community is able to come together and put on a spectacle of this size!”

This year’s schedule of “The Nutcracker” performances will last from Friday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 17. Below is a list of the performance times:

Dec. 15 — 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec, 17 — 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Art Center’s webpage for the performances.