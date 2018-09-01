B.A.D. Improv Benefit For San Marcos Victim And San Angelo Local Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Surpassing doctors expectations, San Angelo local, Zach Sutterfield, is fighting for his life.

Actor and friend of Sutterfield, Bibianna Faia, says, "when everything first happened, the doctors were saying that he wasn't going to make it through the night."

He was in volced in the San Marcos apartment fire, which left him with head trauma and third degree burns on 70% of his body.

"So, his parents and him are having to call San Antonio home right," says Faia.

As a friend of the theatre, they wanted to give back and put on an improv benefit show in support of his recovery.

Artistic Director, Elena Kent, says, "usually the improv is a fundraiser for Be Theatre, but this time, every dollar on all the tickets, every dollar at the concession donation stand--we have buttons and bracelets--every dollar is going to the Sutterfield family."

The improv is normally performed in the Black Box Theater; however, with all of the tickets being sold, it got moved to the Brooks and Bates Theater, which holds up to 300 people.

Director, Mike Burnett, says, "our performers will create on the spot scenes based off of the audience interactions."

The "Be After Dark," or B.A.D. Improv, is bringing joy in a time of tragedy. Mike Burnett says, the arts is a relief.

"The arts have always been cathartic," says Burnett. "Improv--in particular, the way that we do it--if people can pause and laugh, I think it helps brings some relief."

It's not just the local theater actors involved in the improve, but also members of the community.

"It's just kind of nonsensical light hearted fun, but at the end of it, we get to give a big check to this family," says Kent.