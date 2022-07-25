SONORA, Texas – On Wednesday, July 27th the Back the Bages Blood Drive will be taking place at the 4-H Civic Center in Sonora from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who give a blood donation will be entered into a ticket raffle for the chance to win a $50 La Mexicana gift card, tablet, and outdoor decoration items. Donors will also receive a Back the Badges t-shirt along with a Sonic and Chick-Fil-A coupon, and a $5 prepaid gift card via email.
Free hotdogs will be given away at the event along with the chance to tale with first responders and check out their vehicles.
Received a COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t worry, you can still donate!
Appointments are not needed but are encouraged. Call 877-258-4825 and give the blood drive code “Sonora” or download the Vitalant App to set up an appointment for the blood drive.