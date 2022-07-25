SONORA, Texas – On Wednesday, July 27th the Back the Bages Blood Drive will be taking place at the 4-H Civic Center in Sonora from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who give a blood donation will be entered into a ticket raffle for the chance to win a $50 La Mexicana gift card, tablet, and outdoor decoration items. Donors will also receive a Back the Badges t-shirt along with a Sonic and Chick-Fil-A coupon, and a $5 prepaid gift card via email.

This flyer is courtesy of the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.

Free hotdogs will be given away at the event along with the chance to tale with first responders and check out their vehicles.

Received a COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t worry, you can still donate!

Appointments are not needed but are encouraged. Call 877-258-4825 and give the blood drive code “Sonora” or download the Vitalant App to set up an appointment for the blood drive.