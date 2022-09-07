SAN ANGELO, Texas – Only two days remain until award-winning country music artist Travis Tritt takes the stage in San Angelo at the Murphey Performance Hall.

On Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m., Travis Tritt will be performing tops hits including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”, “Best of Intentions” along with fan favorites like “Here’s a Quarter” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde”. Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, Set In Stone, which was just released this year.

Travis Tritt has released numerous albums since signing with Warner Bros Records in 1898 including a Christmas album. This Grand Ole Opry member will be bringing his award-winning songs to life and leaving the San Angelo audience with a memorable experience.

Tickets for this performance can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Price A tickets with seats ranging in the left, right and center orchestra from rows A through H are $108.90 according to the SAPAC website.

Price B tickets in all three orchestras from row J to CC and left, right and center loge seat rows A through D are on sale for $75.90.

Price C tickets in the left, right and center balcony from row E to row L is also on sale for $53.90.