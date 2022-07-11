SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident.

The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene.

The Kia Soul was traveling south on Howard Street and failed to yield to the right of way turning east onto Sherwood Way and a truck that was traveling West down Sherwood Way caused both vehicles to collide. There were no injuries reported and only a written warning was given.

There are currently several lanes of traffic blocked off on Sherwood and Howard Street.