SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office put out a Nixle alert at 6:51 p.m. Monday evening, warning residents to avoid the area of 87 North and FM 2105 due to a major vehicle accident.

Fiery Crash taken by a reporter on the scene

Staff on the scene reported seeing a four-door passenger car on fire following a collision with a truck. Furthermore, fire rescue responded and started putting out the fire.

More information, including injuries, are unknown at this time. Concho Valley Homepage will report more as we receive more information.