SAN ANGELO, Texas — One man was arrested and accused of murder after Snapchat messages lead to a verbal altercation between a couple on Nov. 8, 2022.

An affidavit filed in Tom Green County shows that officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person at 5:22 a.m. on Nov. 8. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a body in rigor mortis on the bed in the back bedroom. SAPD officers on the scene identified the subject to be Christie Feland.

Mugshot of Christopher Wise on 11/22/2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to the affidavit, Christopher Wise told investigators that he and Feland had a verbal altercation the previous evening regarding Snapchat messages between himself and another female. Wise stated that Feland had deleted the conversation, leaving nothing for investigators to observe.

Wise said that after the altercation, Feland began burning physical property in the backyard. Records say that Wise claimed to have put out the fire with a water hose and later told Feland to sleep on the bed while he slept on the couch for the night.

Wise told SAPD that he fell asleep between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., then woke to Feland’s body in the overflowing bathtub at 5 a.m. Wise claims that he drained the bathtub, pulled Feland from the tub and began CPR before calling 911.

According to the affidavit, officers on the scene called Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard to the residence after observing an injury to Feland’s left temple, bleeding behind her left ear and other injuries on her left side.

An autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace Howard showed that Feland had died from blunt force trauma. At the time of the report, investigators have not been able to determine the object that caused the injuries.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shows that Wise was arrested and booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for murder on Nov. 22, 2022, with a $750,000 bond.