WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (R. Texas) took his talents from Capital Hill to the diamond on Thursday.

The representative was named MVP at the GOP Congressional Baseball Game for Charity which raised a record of $1.7 million for various charities that support children and families.

Pfluger played 3rd base and pitched for the Republican team, striking out four batters while going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs in the batter’s box. His performance was crucial in the 10-0 victory for the Republicans at Nationals Park.