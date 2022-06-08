SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a recent press release, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of migrants in San Angelo, Texas.

Congressman August Pfluger said:

“I have repeatedly told Secretary Mayorkas not to bring illegal migrants into our district, and have received no official response…It’s past time for officials in Washington to follow the Constitution and protect our local communities from the Democrat policy-created border crisis. President Biden may be happy welcoming millions of illegal immigrants into the interior of the United States, but the 11th District of Texas should not suffer the consequences.”

