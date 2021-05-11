Rep. Pfluger issues statement on two Concho County Law Enforcement Officers killed in overnight shooting

EDEN, Texas – On May 10, 2021, two Concho County law enforcement officers were shot and killed in Eden.

The alleged shooter has been arrested and is being held in the Tom Green County Jail on a $4 million bond.

District 11 Representative August Pfluger released a statement on May 11th:

“Camille and I are absolutely devastated by the news that two of our Concho County Sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty last night in Eden. These officers protected the community until the very end—defending our freedoms, values, and safety. Though we are unable to thank them for their sacrifice, we will never stop honoring their legacy and service. I’ve spoken with Judge Dillard, Mayor Torres, and Sheriff Miller to offer my condolences. My office stands ready to provide any support that we can. We join with our Concho County neighbors in mourning the loss of these heroes. Please keep our entire law enforcement community in your prayers.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state have issued statements and offered condolences.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.