SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes.

According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on the scene they located a dark-colored pickup that had struck multiple poles and mailboxes.

The truck had been traveling westbound on 19 street and Chadbourne leaving the roadway and striking those structures before coming to a stop. The subjects abandoned the vehicle and were later tracked down by SAPDs hit-and-run investigators.

A citation was issued to the driver for failure to stop and leave information upon striking a fixed object and additional charges may be pending. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

It is currently unknown why the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene or why the vehicle left the roadway.