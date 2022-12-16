SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) national honor society received the highest commendations a chapter can receive on Dec. 16.

According to a release from ASU, PKP was recognized as a 2022-2023 Circle of Excellence Plantium Chapter and is one of only 70 chapters to be recognized by the PKP Circle of Excellence program with about 325 PKP chapters in select colleges across the U.S. ASU’s chapter of this national honor society was also one of only 23 that was awarded the Platinum Chapter designation.

Circle of Excellence Platinum

ASU shares that those that receive the Platinum Chapter have gotten a perfect score of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. This award shows that the ASU PKP chapter is a thriving organization that upholds society bylaws, holds annual initiations, submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program and regularly attends chapter training opportunities.

“Our chapters and officers are the foundation of Phi Kappa Phi,” said Dr. Bradley Newcomer, PKP executive director and CEO. “We are proud to recognize and celebrate the chapters that exemplify our mission through the Circle of Excellence Awards.”

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter distinction receive:

A commendation letter from the PKP national office

Special recognition on the national PKP website and social media

A specially-designed logo for use in chapter communications

A $300 cash award

“We are honored to receive this Platinum designation for our chapter,” said Dr. Tia Agan, ASU chapter president. “The national office of Phi Kappa Phi has been so supportive of our efforts to recognize the top scholars at Angelo State, and our chapter officers are dedicated to fulfilling the mission of Phi Kappa Phi. I am so proud to serve as chapter president and grateful for this wonderful award that honors our university and highlights our amazing chapter.”