SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has received up to a $1 million challenge grant to fund renovations to the ASU Rodeo Arena, formerly known as the Bly Arena.

An anonymous donor is challenging the community to make donations toward the facilities’ necessary improvements, and has pledged a dollar-for-dollar match of all donations up to $1 million.

Angelo State recently finalized an agreement with the City of San Angelo for a long-term lease of the arena and surrounding grounds. The arena includes an approximately 20,000-square-foot dirt floor, 80 stalls, eight holding pens, five bucking chutes, a concession stand and indoor restrooms. Significant renovations are needed to both the structure and surrounding grounds, including:

Arena dirt work

Conversion of existing stock pens

Updates and repairs to fencing, drainage, plumbing and lighting

Additional bucking and roping chutes

Improvements to restroom facilities

“Angelo State is well known for having outstanding athletics facilities,” said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Thanks to the generosity of our anonymous donor and future supporters of the ASU Rodeo Arena renovation project, that reputation will soon extend to our rodeo arena. It will have a huge impact on helping us recruit top-notch student-athletes for the ASU Rodeo Team.”

In addition to being the ASU Rodeo Team’s practice facility, student-athletes on the team will board their horses at the arena, and it will also house practice livestock.

ASU will compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southwest Region. Men will compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping. Women will compete in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping. The Southwest Region is currently made up of 17 rodeo teams at colleges and universities in Texas and New Mexico, including about 750 student competitors.

For more information or to donate, contact: Jenny Love, Executive Director of Development & Alumni Relations, 325-486-6557, jenny.love@angelo.edu